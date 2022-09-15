Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $33.65 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 362,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 109,144 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 106.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,022 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,215,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,304,000 after purchasing an additional 824,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1,133.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 140,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

