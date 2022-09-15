Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Update

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Técnicas Reunidas Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TNISF opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. Técnicas Reunidas has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $17.10.
Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile
