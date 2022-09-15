Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tecogen Stock Performance

Shares of Tecogen stock remained flat at $1.16 during trading on Thursday. 783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,553. Tecogen has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 million. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

