Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 4.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,310,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY stock opened at $379.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.21 and its 200 day moving average is $410.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

