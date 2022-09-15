Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 4.7% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,310,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teledyne Technologies Price Performance
TDY stock opened at $379.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.21 and its 200 day moving average is $410.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $344.66 and a 52 week high of $493.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teledyne Technologies (TDY)
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.