Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in August

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,904,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 2,288,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 592.8 days.
Telefónica Price Performance
Shares of TEFOF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 1,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,802. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.
Telefónica Company Profile
