Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Short Interest Up 26.9% in August

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,904,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 2,288,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 592.8 days.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEFOF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. 1,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,802. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

