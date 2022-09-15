Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Down 92.3% in August

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telkonet Stock Performance

Shares of TKOI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. Telkonet has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platform of intelligent automation solutions for the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

