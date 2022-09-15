Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $8.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 173.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RENT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.91.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

RENT opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth about $27,610,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter worth about $16,529,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,172 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

