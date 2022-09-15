Ternium (NYSE:TX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.52

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 3900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.
TX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.
Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.
