Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TERN opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.33. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.98.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 1,123,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $3,346,602.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,480,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,514.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc purchased 1,123,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $3,346,602.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,480,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,514.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $3,630,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,981,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,452.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 3,224,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,244 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 113,064 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 377,427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 189,178 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

