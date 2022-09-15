Terra Price Tops $2.71 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00013781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $345.42 million and $548.03 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007708 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012206 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000691 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003092 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013323 BTC.
- FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
Terra Profile
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
