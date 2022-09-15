TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRSSF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TerrAscend Price Performance

TRSSF stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TerrAscend will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TerrAscend

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.