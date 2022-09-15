TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRSSF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on TerrAscend in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TRSSF stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TerrAscend will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

