Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.87

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 1127218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

TSCDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

