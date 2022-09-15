Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Up 3.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $68.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $62.90. 7,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 391,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

