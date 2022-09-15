The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Up 162.9% in August

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 162.9% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,925.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 78,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

About The Berkeley Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.44%.

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.