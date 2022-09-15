The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

BKGFY opened at $8.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.