The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.95. The company had a trading volume of 73,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,669. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average is $157.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

