The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.10 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.65). 294,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 133,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.66).

The City Pub Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.13 million and a P/E ratio of -19.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The City Pub Group news, insider Emma Fox bought 14,124 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £10,028.04 ($12,117.01).

The City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

