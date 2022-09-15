The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Update

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,500 shares, an increase of 370.6% from the August 15th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Green Organic Dutchman Price Performance

Green Organic Dutchman stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,805. Green Organic Dutchman has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

