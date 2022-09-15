The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Update

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,500 shares, an increase of 370.6% from the August 15th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Green Organic Dutchman Price Performance
Green Organic Dutchman stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,805. Green Organic Dutchman has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile
