The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.3% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

