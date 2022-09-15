The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $276.34 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

