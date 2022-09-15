The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in New York Times by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New York Times by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NYT. TheStreet cut New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cannonball Research lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

NYT traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. New York Times’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

