The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Up 950.0% in August

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 950.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,483. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded The Swatch Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.50.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

