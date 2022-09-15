The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,733 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 67.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.88. 4,274,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

