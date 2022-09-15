Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Lowered to $595.00 at Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $685.00 to $595.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

TMO opened at $558.13 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,938,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

