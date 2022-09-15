THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

THG Price Performance

THG stock remained flat at 0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.78. THG has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 1.76.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

