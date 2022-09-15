Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Till Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Till Capital has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States.

