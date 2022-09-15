TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 204.5% in August

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 204.5% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TILT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

