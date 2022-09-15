TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 204.5% in August

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 204.5% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TILT Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TLLTF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.
About TILT
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TILT (TLLTF)
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.