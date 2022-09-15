Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,957. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $664.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 251.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 58,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

