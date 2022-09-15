Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Shares Down 1.8%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 35,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 40,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Titan Mining from C$14.28 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$76.44 million and a P/E ratio of 18.33.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Stories

