Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 3.6%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 361,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 414,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75.

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It also develops solar and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

