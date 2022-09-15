Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Up 65.4% in August

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the August 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

TOELY stock opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.60. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.66). Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Separately, Nomura lowered Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.