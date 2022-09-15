TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Update

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TOR Minerals International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TORM opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. TOR Minerals International has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Get TOR Minerals International alerts:

About TOR Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.