Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Toto Price Performance
Shares of TOTDY stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. Toto has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $49.82.
About Toto
