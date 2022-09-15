Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $967.04

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 967.04 ($11.68) and traded as low as GBX 940 ($11.36). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 955 ($11.54), with a volume of 30,147 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) price target on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Tracsis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 946.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 966.89. The stock has a market cap of £277.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,687.50.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

Featured Stories

