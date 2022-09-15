Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.44. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 6,100 shares.

Trans-Lux Stock Up 22.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

About Trans-Lux

(Get Rating)

Trans-Lux Corporation designs and manufactures digital display solutions and fixed digit scoreboards. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.