TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,910,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

