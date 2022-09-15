Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRATF. UBS Group reduced their price target on Traton from €30.00 ($30.61) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Traton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Traton from €24.50 ($25.00) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Trading Down 5.7 %

TRATF opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. Traton has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.