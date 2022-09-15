Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Shares Down 7.8%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.
Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.
