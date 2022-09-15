Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Up 30.4% in August

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,399. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMQ. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

