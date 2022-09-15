Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.56.

TRIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

