Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 331,502 shares.The stock last traded at $6.43 and had previously closed at $6.88.
Several research firms recently weighed in on DCFC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
