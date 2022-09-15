Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

TBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Bancorp

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

