Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. 1,465,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.86. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

