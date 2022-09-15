Trumpcoin (TRUMP) 1-Day Volume Hits $867.00

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Trumpcoin has a market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

