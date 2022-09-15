TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in August

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 874.3 days.

TV Asahi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TVAHF opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

