TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in August

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,300 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the August 15th total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 874.3 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TVAHF opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. TV Asahi has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $11.45.
TV Asahi Company Profile
