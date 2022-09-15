TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19). 232,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,064,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.19).

The stock has a market cap of £98.53 million and a P/E ratio of 220.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.57%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

