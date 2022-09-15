Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Up 31.3% in August

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Twin Vee Powercats during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 242,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Vee Powercats Price Performance

NASDAQ VEEE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,397. Twin Vee Powercats has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

