Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter Stock Up 0.4 %

TWTR opened at $41.90 on Thursday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15.

Insider Activity at Twitter

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twitter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter worth $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twitter by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Twitter by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,462,000 after purchasing an additional 72,755 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.