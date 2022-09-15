Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.55. 1,154,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,890,704. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.