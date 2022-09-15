Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.82

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 60315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also

